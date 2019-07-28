Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) to pay $0.02 on Sep 13, 2019; Idex (IEX) Sentiment Is 1.02

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) is expected to pay $0.02 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:SALT) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Scorpio Bulkers Inc’s current price of $6.38 translates into 0.31% yield. Scorpio Bulkers Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 527,971 shares traded or 15.82% up from the average. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) has declined 37.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SALT News: 16/05/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS 1Q LOSS/SHR 8C; 25/05/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 9 Days; 14/05/2018 – Warlander Asset Management LP Exits Position in Scorpio Bulkers; 17/04/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Refinancing of an Ultramax Vessel; 03/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS REPORTS A COMMITMENT FOR A NEW LOAN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS 1Q REV. $54.3M, EST. $53.7M; 23/04/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers 1Q Total Vessel Rev $54.3M; 23/04/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Idex Corp (IEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 154 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 151 cut down and sold stock positions in Idex Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 68.79 million shares, down from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Idex Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 121 Increased: 95 New Position: 59.

The stock increased 2.17% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $168.81. About 626,005 shares traded or 73.03% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 07/05/2018 – REG-Invitation to IDEX’s presentation and webcast of the results for the first quarter of 2018; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id holds 4.26% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation for 293,523 shares. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owns 712,749 shares or 3.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 3.53% invested in the company for 493,278 shares. The Tennessee-based Southernsun Asset Management Llc has invested 2.61% in the stock. Harvey Investment Co Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 93,880 shares.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.78 billion. The Company’s Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. It has a 30.37 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. The company has market cap of $462.47 million. The Company’s vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. It has a 19.22 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, the firm owned 47 vessels comprising 19 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels.

Among 2 analysts covering Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Scorpio Bulkers had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Drewry Financial.