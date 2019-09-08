Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Both Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|5
|2.04
|N/A
|0.34
|17.57
|Teekay Tankers Ltd.
|1
|0.35
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Teekay Tankers Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|0.00%
|2.7%
|1.4%
|Teekay Tankers Ltd.
|0.00%
|-2.2%
|-1%
Risk and Volatility
Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s 2.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 137.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 39.4% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. shares and 36.1% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares. Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 37.66%. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.9% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|-7.54%
|18.31%
|7.51%
|29.25%
|-16.53%
|8.68%
|Teekay Tankers Ltd.
|-6.82%
|-1.6%
|13.89%
|20.59%
|25.11%
|32.54%
For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Teekay Tankers Ltd.
Summary
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Teekay Tankers Ltd.
