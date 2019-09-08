Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Both Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 5 2.04 N/A 0.34 17.57 Teekay Tankers Ltd. 1 0.35 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4% Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0.00% -2.2% -1%

Risk and Volatility

Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s 2.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 137.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.4% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. shares and 36.1% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares. Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 37.66%. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.9% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -7.54% 18.31% 7.51% 29.25% -16.53% 8.68% Teekay Tankers Ltd. -6.82% -1.6% 13.89% 20.59% 25.11% 32.54%

For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Summary

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Teekay Tankers Ltd.