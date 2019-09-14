Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) and Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 5 2.22 N/A 0.34 17.57 Safe Bulkers Inc. 2 1.12 N/A 0.16 13.10

Table 1 highlights Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Safe Bulkers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Safe Bulkers Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Scorpio Bulkers Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is presently more expensive than Safe Bulkers Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Safe Bulkers Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4% Safe Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.37 beta indicates that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Safe Bulkers Inc.’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.8 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.4% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.4% of Safe Bulkers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 37.66% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 67.9% of Safe Bulkers Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -7.54% 18.31% 7.51% 29.25% -16.53% 8.68% Safe Bulkers Inc. -9.38% 22.29% 10.33% 28.48% -37.35% 14.04%

For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Safe Bulkers Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Scorpio Bulkers Inc. beats Safe Bulkers Inc.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 17, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 9 Kamsarmax class vessels, 12 Post-Panamax class vessels, and 3 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.