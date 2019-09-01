Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Both Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) and Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 5 2.02 N/A 0.34 17.57 Frontline Ltd. 8 1.88 N/A 0.26 27.92

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Frontline Ltd. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Scorpio Bulkers Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Frontline Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4% Frontline Ltd. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.37 shows that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Frontline Ltd.’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.01 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.4% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. shares and 21.1% of Frontline Ltd. shares. Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 37.66%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 33.8% of Frontline Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -7.54% 18.31% 7.51% 29.25% -16.53% 8.68% Frontline Ltd. -9.35% -9.12% -8.56% 38.01% 45.08% 33.27%

For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Frontline Ltd.

Summary

Frontline Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.