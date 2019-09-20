Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Comparing side by side

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 5 2.01 N/A 0.34 17.57 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 3 0.45 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% -8.7% -4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.37 shows that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s 1.35 beta is the reason why it is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.4% and 27.9%. Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s share held by insiders are 37.66%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33.3% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -7.54% 18.31% 7.51% 29.25% -16.53% 8.68% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited -10.29% -7.01% -3.48% -5.28% -13.6% 14.66%

For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has weaker performance than Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited

Summary

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. beats Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services to national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 5, 2017, it operated a fleet of 62 double-hull vessels, including 57 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a strategic partnership with Statoil for the crude oil tanker newbuildings. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.