Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) and StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Contrasting side by side

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) and StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 6 0.00 36.50M 0.34 17.57 StealthGas Inc. 3 4.22 24.64M -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and StealthGas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and StealthGas Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 587,761,674.72% 2.7% 1.4% StealthGas Inc. 786,065,207.68% -1.1% -0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s current beta is 2.37 and it happens to be 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. StealthGas Inc.’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.43 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and StealthGas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.4% and 54.2% respectively. Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 37.66%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.8% of StealthGas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -7.54% 18.31% 7.51% 29.25% -16.53% 8.68% StealthGas Inc. -11% 3.41% 6.43% 16.29% -2.67% 31.88%

For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc. was less bullish than StealthGas Inc.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil. As of April 1, 2017, it had a fleet of 51 LPG carriers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.