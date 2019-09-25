Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) Comparison side by side

Both Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 5 1.98 N/A 0.34 17.57 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2 0.50 N/A 0.28 7.65

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Navios Maritime Containers L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is currently more expensive than Navios Maritime Containers L.P., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4% Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. is $9, which is potential 350.00% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 39.4% and 10.38% respectively. Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s share held by insiders are 37.66%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -7.54% 18.31% 7.51% 29.25% -16.53% 8.68% Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2.37% 6.42% -12.26% -28.34% 0% -24.04%

For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has 8.68% stronger performance while Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has -24.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Navios Maritime Containers L.P.