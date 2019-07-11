Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Comparing side by side

Both Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|5
|1.77
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.18
|30.51
Demonstrates Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.2%
|-0.6%
|Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|0.00%
|2.6%
|1.5%
Volatility and Risk
Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s 2.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 130.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.16 beta.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.35% and an $6 consensus target price. On the other hand, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s potential upside is 9.66% and its consensus target price is $6.13. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. seems more appealing than Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 40.3% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. shares and 83.6% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares. 37.66% are Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|-4.1%
|4.91%
|11.34%
|-18.03%
|-37.05%
|-11.21%
|Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|-3.78%
|3.29%
|15.33%
|24.62%
|-6.97%
|15.84%
For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has -11.21% weaker performance while Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has 15.84% stronger performance.
Summary
On 9 of the 10 factors Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. beats Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
