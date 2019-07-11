Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Comparing side by side

Both Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 5 1.77 N/A -0.15 0.00 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 30.51

Demonstrates Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -0.6% Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s 2.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 130.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.35% and an $6 consensus target price. On the other hand, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s potential upside is 9.66% and its consensus target price is $6.13. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. seems more appealing than Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.3% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. shares and 83.6% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares. 37.66% are Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -4.1% 4.91% 11.34% -18.03% -37.05% -11.21% Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. -3.78% 3.29% 15.33% 24.62% -6.97% 15.84%

For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has -11.21% weaker performance while Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has 15.84% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. beats Scorpio Bulkers Inc.