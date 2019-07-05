Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) Analysts See $-0.17 EPS; Shorts at Enel Americas S.A. American Depositary Shares (ENIA) Raised By 14.55%

Enel Americas S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:ENIA) had an increase of 14.55% in short interest. ENIA’s SI was 3.35 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.55% from 2.93 million shares previously. With 807,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Enel Americas S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:ENIA)’s short sellers to cover ENIA’s short positions. The SI to Enel Americas S.A. American Depositary Shares’s float is 0.61%. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 715,776 shares traded. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) has declined 24.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ENIA News: 03/05/2018 – ENEL AMERICAS 1Q EBITDA $820M; 19/04/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Enel Americas Proposes To Buy Eletropaulo; 03/05/2018 – ENEL AMERICAS 1Q NET INCOME $221.3M, EST. $273.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ENEL AMERICAS 1Q REV. $2.61B, EST. $2.75B; 28/04/2018 – Enel Américas Announces the Filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) to report $-0.17 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 1,800.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s analysts see -383.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 626,033 shares traded or 49.48% up from the average. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) has declined 37.05% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SALT News: 23/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS 1Q LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4C; 23/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS 1Q REV. $54.3M, EST. $53.7M; 24/04/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 9 Days; 23/04/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS REPORTS A COMMITMENT FOR A NEW LOAN FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Warlander Asset Management LP Exits Position in Scorpio Bulkers; 03/04/2018 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces a Commitment for a New Loan Facility; 23/04/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers 1Q Rev $54.3M; 17/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS INC – ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION IN RESPECT OF ONE OF COMPANY’S ULTRAMAX VESSELS WITH AN UNAFFILIATED THIRD PARTY IN JAPAN

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company. The company has market cap of $9.94 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. It has a 8.17 P/E ratio. The firm generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. The company has market cap of $368.19 million. The Company’s vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 28, 2017, the firm owned 47 vessels comprising 19 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels.