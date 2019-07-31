Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (SLTB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Both Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (NYSE:SLTB) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Euronav NV 9 2.51 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 and Euronav NV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (NYSE:SLTB) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 0.00% 0% 0% Euronav NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 0.08% 0.42% 0.5% 0.19% -0.51% 0.9% Euronav NV 6.89% 7.01% 27.92% 13.39% 20% 45.45%

For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 has weaker performance than Euronav NV

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.