Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (SLTB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Both Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (NYSE:SLTB) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Euronav NV
|9
|2.51
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 and Euronav NV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (NYSE:SLTB) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Euronav NV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19
|0.08%
|0.42%
|0.5%
|0.19%
|-0.51%
|0.9%
|Euronav NV
|6.89%
|7.01%
|27.92%
|13.39%
|20%
|45.45%
For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 has weaker performance than Euronav NV
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.
