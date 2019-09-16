Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART) Sentiment Is 1.32

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 112 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 85 sold and reduced stakes in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 68.86 million shares, down from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 65 Increased: 73 New Position: 39.

Analysts expect Score Media and Gaming Inc. (CVE:SCR) to report $-0.01 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Score Media and Gaming Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.88% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $0.72. About 539,502 shares traded. Score Media and Gaming Inc. (CVE:SCR) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Integra (IART) Down 1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Integra LifeSciences Acquires Rebound Therapeutics Corporation Nasdaq:IART – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IART or GMED: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Integra Buys Rebound Therapeutics to Boost Neurosurgery Line – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Integra LifeSciences (IART) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for 5.76 million shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 508,429 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hood River Capital Management Llc has 1.58% invested in the company for 602,226 shares. The Alabama-based Mesirow Financial Investment Management has invested 1.13% in the stock. Endurant Capital Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 42,827 shares.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $61.4. About 371,816 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) has risen 3.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 30/05/2018 – Cristie Data Improves Storage Performance for Integra Schools; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – OVERALL SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY REMAINS AT $2.2 BLN; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.42, EST. $2.33; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 EPS 69c-EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 17/04/2018 – Integra Connect Launches Advanced Analytics Suite to Help Oncology Practices Improve Cost-Efficiency and Quality of Value-Based; 25/04/2018 – Sapiens Congratulates Integra on Being Named a Celent Model Insurer; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- The humeral stems trials are packaged in a kit for Titan Modular Shoulder System. Each kit; 11/04/2018 – PRELIOS SPA PCRE.Ml – PRELIOS INTEGRA FINALIZES ACCORD WITH INSURANCE GROUP AMISSIMA FOR MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 49C

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.60M for 23.62 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, makes, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company has market cap of $5.25 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It has a 52.7 P/E ratio. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment.

theScore, Inc. creates mobile-first sports experiences primarily in Canada. The company has market cap of $256.90 million. It owns and operates mobile sports platforms, including theScore and theScore eSports, as well as QuickDraft, a fantasy game. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Swoopt, a daily fantasy sports mobile game; and provides a combination of real-time news, scores, stats, alerts, and daily fantasy sports contests through its mobile sports platforms, as well as chatbot services.

Another recent and important Score Media and Gaming Inc. (CVE:SCR) news was published by Midasletter.com which published an article titled: “theScore Inc (CVE:SCR) Scores Huge on U.S. Supreme Court Decision – Midas Letter” on May 15, 2018.