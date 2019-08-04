Scopus Asset Management LP Upped Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding by $27.20 Million; Share Value Declined; Trigran Investments Increases Holding in Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX)

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 86,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.93% . The hedge fund held 2.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.51M, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 29,334 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 14/03/2018 – MATRA PETROLEUM AB MATRA.ST – SIGNED A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET UNDER WHICH MATRA WILL BUY 22 OIL AND GAS LEASES IN TEXAS PANHANDLE REGION; 28/05/2018 – Subtropical Storm Alberto made landfall near Laguna Beach in the Florida Panhandle on Monday afternoon before crawling inland; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS- BLACKOUT PERIOD TO BEGIN ON APRIL 25, AND EXPECTED TO END THE WEEK OF MAY 20, 2018, OR LATER IF DATA TRANSFER DELAYS OCCUR; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 08/03/2018 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 02/04/2018 – PANHANDLE PIPE:EDI OUTAGE DUE TO CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 5, 2018, CO SENT A BLACKOUT TRADING RESTRICTION NOTICE TO ITS EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Adult Day Health Care- Florida Panhandle Base and 4 option years -; 24/05/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Dividend Payment

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 4.57M shares traded or 46.95% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,749 shares. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 14,363 shares. Oppenheimer Inc reported 85,380 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability reported 6,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Yorktown And Research has invested 0.18% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 10,926 were reported by Df Dent And Co Inc. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 93,709 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Wedgewood Inc Pa reported 3,500 shares stake. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Llc invested 0.21% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Chemung Canal Company has 68,967 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability has 7,487 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank holds 16,275 shares. The North Carolina-based Stearns Financial has invested 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Pekin Hardy Strauss, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,099 shares. Hl Financial Ltd has 0.31% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 293,672 shares.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (NYSE:DE) by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $15.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $254,020 activity. Shares for $41,250 were bought by Webb Freda Rose on Thursday, May 30.

