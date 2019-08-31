Scopus Asset Management LP Trimmed Position in Visa (V) by $11.70 Million as Market Value Rose; Investec Asset Management North America Holds Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC)

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 525,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.00 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 79.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 106,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 241,510 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.68M, up from 134,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $99.89. About 1.88 million shares traded or 14.86% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jeff Auxier Comments on Visa – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Kroger, Visa settle lawsuit – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75 are owned by Litman Gregory Asset Management. Benin Management Corp stated it has 71,385 shares or 4.79% of all its holdings. Barometer Mngmt Inc has 2.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 113,100 shares. Guardian Invest Mgmt has invested 2.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dakota Wealth Mgmt has 52,162 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Btr Inc reported 100,583 shares. Baltimore stated it has 87,192 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Llc (Wy) holds 6,831 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 1.07 million shares. Sensato Limited Liability Company has 2.59% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Third Point Ltd Liability holds 2.6% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1.50 million shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.4% or 3,396 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Altarock Prtn Limited Liability holds 4.19% or 282,516 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.16B for 31.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 62,500 shares to 302,096 shares, valued at $53.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 57,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More important recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire”, Prnewswire.com published: “McGill & Partners signs agreement to acquire renewal rights to certain specialty business from Marsh Limited and JLT Specialty (Marsh) – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mercer Appoints Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 18,422 shares to 28,509 shares, valued at $550,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 20,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,393 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Mgmt Corporation holds 0.1% or 41,443 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Adage Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.2% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Profund Ltd Liability reported 9,210 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership accumulated 7.16 million shares. Carroll Finance Associates Incorporated has 972 shares. Prudential Finance has invested 0.07% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 6,180 are held by Smithfield. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.1% or 3.05M shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Incorporated Or reported 5,023 shares stake. Nbw Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.2% or 46,823 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Management Lc, a Indiana-based fund reported 345,829 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 0.19% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 544,670 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 156 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne has invested 0.53% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 98,265 shares.