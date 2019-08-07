Scopus Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Stake in Honeywell Intl (Call) (HON) by $7.80 Million; Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Upped Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Holding

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,204 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35 million, up from 57,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $409.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $157.43. About 23.35M shares traded or 10.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (HON) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 49,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89 million, down from 149,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.52. About 3.45 million shares traded or 43.95% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 354,218 shares to 440,878 shares, valued at $21.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 532,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.46 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

