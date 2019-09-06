Scopus Asset Management LP Trimmed Ferro (FOE) Holding by $19.38 Million as Stock Value Declined; Bridges Investment Management Upped Its Laboratory Of America (LH) Position by $445,512 as Valuation Rose

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America (LH) by 74.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 2,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 6,871 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 3,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 379,158 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 60.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25 million, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $896.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 406,677 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 08/05/2018 – ROHIT FERRO-TECH – SBI WROTE IN LETTER THAT COMPETENT AUTHORITY DECIDED TO CANCEL PROCESS OF CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT UNDER SWISS CHALLENGE METHOD; 17/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS -GOT DEMAND NOTICES FOR ALLEGED EXCESS MINING IN RESPECT OF SUKINDA AND CHINGUDIPAL CHROMITE MINES FOR 987.7 MLN RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ferro’s New Term Loans And Revolver Ba3; 20/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Tronc’s Chairman; Accused of Unwanted Advances; 17/04/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – FY REVENUE 364.7 MLN ZLOTYS VS 332.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FERRO REFINANCES AND EXPANDS CREDIT FACILITY TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – WILL USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BALANCES ON ITS PRIOR FACILITY; 09/03/2018 MOIL LTD MOIL.NS – TO SETUP FERRO ALLOYS PLANT AT GUMGAON MINE WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 1.55 BLN RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.98% STAKE IN FERRO CORPORATION; 01/05/2018 – FERRO 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 34C

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 300,149 shares to 400,149 shares, valued at $52.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 305,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. $39,750 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) shares were bought by SPIZZO ALLEN A.

Analysts await Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 16.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FOE’s profit will be $25.40M for 8.82 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Ferro Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has invested 0.08% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Brant Point Investment Management Ltd Co accumulated 121,218 shares or 0.29% of the stock. State Street Corp invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.15% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 1.44 million shares. Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 950 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Com has invested 0.02% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Virtu Fin Ltd Liability holds 11,326 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com holds 0% or 217,501 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Federated Invsts Pa reported 364 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 90 shares. Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd Llc owns 19,189 shares. 29,575 are held by Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7,536 shares to 107,903 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 31,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,443 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co Com (NYSE:HAL).

