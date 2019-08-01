Scopus Asset Management LP Stake in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Has Increased by $60.03 Million; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $429,200 as Valuation Rose

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 10,050 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 15,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $95.38. About 7.77 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CFO SCOTT MAW SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 26/04/2018 – SBUX NOT SEEING COMP SALES IMPACT FROM PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 800.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 800,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 900,408 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.70M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $80.57. About 1.18M shares traded or 29.78% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 27/03/2018 – Jacobs Secures Multi-Discipline Contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest; 29/03/2018 – Saudi Aramco Selects Jacobs for Zuluf Field Development Program; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – CONTRACT INCLUDES A $35 MLN 6-MONTH OPTION TO PROVIDE FEMA PUBLIC ASSISTANCE RECOVERY OPERATIONS, OTHER SERVICES IN PUERTO RICO; 25/05/2018 – Medibio Corporate Health Extends Global Footprint Signing Contract with Jacobs Engineering

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.06 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 21,259 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Aimz Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 5,235 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 1.60 million shares or 0.26% of the stock. Holderness Invs Communication invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 0.12% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4.11M shares. Endurance Wealth Management owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Yhb Invest Advisors Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,459 shares. Gideon reported 0.14% stake. Moreover, Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 0.38% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 116,041 were accumulated by King Luther Capital Management. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.22% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 3.03% or 58,800 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp Ny invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stack Fin Management accumulated 405,759 shares. First Retail Bank owns 24,359 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $26.98 million activity. Shares for $11.64M were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 75,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $22.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (Call) (NYSE:DE) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Inv Partners accumulated 957,383 shares. Td Asset Management holds 198,366 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Horizon Invests Lc stated it has 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Notis has invested 0.16% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 26,030 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.99% or 23,422 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 7,413 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 5,480 shares. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.12% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.02% stake. 33,680 were reported by Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability Corporation. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 321,274 shares. Bb&T Lc accumulated 3,834 shares or 0% of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,555 shares.