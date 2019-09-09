Scopus Asset Management LP Raised Stake in Teledyne Technologies (TDY) as Market Valuation Rose; As Zions Bancorp (ZION) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Harvey Capital Management Decreased Stake by $1.34 Million

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 858.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 195,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The hedge fund held 217,717 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.60 million, up from 22,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $7.14 during the last trading session, reaching $310.88. About 144,426 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.67-EPS $7.77; 20/04/2018 – DJ Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDY); 28/03/2018 – Teledyne Announces Record Order from Kuwaiti Government for Teledyne ISCO’s Industry-Leading Flow Monitoring Solutions; 03/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Accelerates Payments and Amends Option Agreement (Teledyne Property); 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – RAISING FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS OUTLOOK TO $7.67 TO $7.77, AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $7.51 TO $7.61; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the Industry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp (ZION) by 79.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 29,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 7,650 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 37,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.21. About 1.53M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 197,000 shares to 35,988 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,495 were accumulated by Smith Graham & Company Advisors Limited Partnership. Etrade Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 55,878 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Martingale Asset LP reported 15,605 shares. Ironwood Invest Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,010 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Prudential holds 109,724 shares. Select Equity Grp Inc Lp accumulated 268,653 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 6,287 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) or 1,332 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Company invested in 107,528 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Beese Fulmer Invest Management Inc holds 6,249 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 2,710 were reported by Wesbanco Retail Bank. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 88 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Reports Acquisition of Gas and Flame Detection Business from 3M Co. (MMM) for $230M – StreetInsider.com” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Purchase Zions Bancorporation At $35, Earn 5.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This is Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Reasons to Add Zions (ZION) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth invested in 1.01% or 50,735 shares. Brant Point Investment Mgmt Limited has 75,307 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. 412,490 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.21% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Jump Trading Ltd Com owns 0.07% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 4,462 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated stated it has 3,431 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate accumulated 16,935 shares. 374,229 were reported by Stieven Capital Advsr Lp. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 55,162 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corp reported 46,293 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 681,034 shares. 89,040 were accumulated by Thompson Investment Management Inc. Moreover, Broadview Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.55% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 125,200 shares. Colony Gru Lc reported 4,859 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding accumulated 0.03% or 151,513 shares.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13,370 shares to 30,270 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 7,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).