Scopus Asset Management LP Raised Its Position in Fluor New (Call) (FLR) by $3.60 Million as Shares Declined; Twin Securities Holding in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Has Lifted by $7.80 Million

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (Call) (FLR) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Fluor Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 2.54 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 80,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 197,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,988 shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

