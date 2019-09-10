Scopus Asset Management LP Position in Mastec (MTZ) Upped by $17.00 Million; De Burlo Group Has Boosted Its Arista Networks (ANET) Holding by $455,300

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 408.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 354,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 440,878 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.21 million, up from 86,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 490,390 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 17,420 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 15,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $236.95. About 472,744 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET)

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Industrial Stocks to Buy for a Strong U.S. Economy – Investorplace.com” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why MasTec Shares Rocketed 23% Higher in August – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 80,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 197,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,988 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 97,117 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.32% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 5,000 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 6,387 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Moreover, Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 58,383 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 10,849 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Limited Liability Com owns 7,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nordea Investment Ab holds 0.06% or 555,513 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.16% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 403,846 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 36,816 shares. 446 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Penn Mgmt has invested 0.93% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Oppenheimer Asset reported 0% stake. Cordasco Network has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 75 shares.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9,850 shares to 42,050 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,710 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).