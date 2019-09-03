Scopus Asset Management LP Position in Honeywell Intl (Call) (HON) Has Cut by $7.80 Million; As Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Lowered Holding

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (HON) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 49,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89 million, down from 149,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $164. About 1.11 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 67.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 14,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 6,872 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 20,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 2.09 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-GlaxoSmithKline cuts jobs in Finance – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – EXPANDED APPROVAL IN U.S. ALLOWS TRELEGY ELLIPTA TO BE USED AS A TREATMENT FOR A BROADER POPULATION OF COPD PATIENTS; 08/03/2018 – GSK Announces Positive EU Approval for Labelling Update to Relvar Ellipta in Patients with Asthma; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 27/03/2018 – Walmsley still has a lot to do to bring GSK back to health; 18/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – RESULTS INCLUDE STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT 34% REDUCTION IN COPD HOSPITALISATIONS FOR TRELEGY COMPARED TO ANORO; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q EPS 11.1p; 27/03/2018 – Novartis and GSK chiefs set out diverging strategies; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on GlaxoSmithKline Ratings Is Stable; 16/03/2018 – The CDC says Shingrix is preferred over Merck’s Zostavax

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 440,000 shares to 589,368 shares, valued at $93.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp New (Call) (NYSE:FLR) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability Company reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 31,876 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc reported 821 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communication invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). D E Shaw & invested in 0.25% or 1.23 million shares. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 2.39% or 192,530 shares. Com Of Oklahoma has 30,315 shares. Fincl Service Corporation has 0.06% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt reported 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brown Advisory Inc owns 90,915 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 2,358 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl reported 246,507 shares. Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.77% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking, Japan-based fund reported 591,523 shares. Goelzer Management Inc reported 53,718 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 20.40 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6,625 shares to 10,813 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. GSK’s profit will be $2.05B for 12.88 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.