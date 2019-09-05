Scopus Asset Management LP Lowered Holding in Visa (V) by $11.70 Million as Stock Rose; As Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Market Valuation Rose, Leuthold Group Lifted Stake by $408,243

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 525,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.00 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $413.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $184.73. About 6.16M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The hedge fund held 53,064 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 48,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 714,221 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) by 5,071 shares to 147,791 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,967 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 32.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 805,650 shares to 840,600 shares, valued at $75.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 287,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

