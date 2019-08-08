Scopus Asset Management LP Lowered Deere & Co (Call) (DE) Holding as Market Value Rose; Matarin Capital Management Raised Range Resources (RRC) Position by $3.22 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (DE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $152.87. About 220,992 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 292,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64 million, up from 832,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 2.07 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 20/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – RANGE RESOURCES DRILLING SERVICES LIMITED AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A UNIT OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $624,843 activity. Scucchi Mark bought $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Tuesday, April 30. The insider GRAY STEVEN D bought 20,000 shares worth $218,924.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 35,134 shares to 22,492 shares, valued at $370,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI) by 62,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,521 shares, and cut its stake in Onespan Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 250,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $56.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (Put) (NYSE:URI) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $939.14M for 13.55 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.