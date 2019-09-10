Scopus Asset Management LP Increases Holding in Mastec (MTZ); Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Upped Its Position by $427.30 Million as Stock Price Rose

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 408.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 354,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 440,878 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.21M, up from 86,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 652,397 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 3,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 153,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.05B, up from 149,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77M shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Chase Inv Counsel Corporation has invested 0.42% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Colorado-based Asset has invested 0.03% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 446 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Signaturefd Lc owns 108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cordasco Fin Ntwk reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Comerica National Bank has invested 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 10,849 shares. Susquehanna Llp has 8,810 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon owns 716,661 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 5,299 shares.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MasTec: Still My Number One Pick – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Industrial Stocks to Buy for a Strong U.S. Economy – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MasTec: The Beat (And Raise) Goes On – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $82.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 197,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,988 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.77 million are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated. Moreover, Sanders Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 6.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.96M shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has 56,401 shares. Confluence Invest Mgmt holds 2.3% or 1.16M shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lee Danner Bass accumulated 108,449 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors has invested 3.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironsides Asset Llc reported 8,220 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel invested 5.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baldwin Lc reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Webster National Bank N A stated it has 124,928 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,600 shares. Palouse Mgmt holds 1.97% or 43,464 shares in its portfolio. 360,305 were accumulated by Osterweis Management. 27,929 are owned by Moneta Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp.