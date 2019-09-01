Scopus Asset Management LP Increased Mastec (Put) (MTZ) Stake by $5.44 Million as Stock Rose; China Unicom (Hong Kong) LTD (CHU) Holder Old National Bancorp Lowered Stake as Share Value Declined

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Mastec Inc (Put) (MTZ) by 130.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 113,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 86,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mastec Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 645,911 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (CHU) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 27,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.95% . The institutional investor held 12,966 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166,000, down from 40,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 301,173 shares traded. China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) has declined 21.16% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why MasTec Gained as Much as 16.7% on Friday – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MasTec: Still My Number One Pick – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,883 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 92,390 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 104,491 shares or 0.1% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.32% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.02% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 10,320 shares. Proshare Limited Company holds 12,318 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 484,778 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 0.15% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 13,698 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Co Limited Liability Com reported 6,912 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 181,240 shares. 500 were accumulated by North Star Inv Management. Product Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 103,500 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 65,310 were accumulated by First Washington.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 1.08M shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (NYSE:DE).