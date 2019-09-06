Scopus Asset Management LP Has Upped Fluor New (Call) (FLR) Position by $3.60 Million as Share Price Declined; As Netflix Com Com (NFLX) Shares Declined, Hwg Holdings LP Lifted Position by $3.12 Million

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (Call) (FLR) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Fluor Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 756,199 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Netflix Com Inc Com (NFLX) by 2550% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 8,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 9,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $290.62. About 3.19M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 22/03/2018 – Variety: Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives; 10/04/2018 – GeekWire: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring; 03/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Spotify Goes Public, Netflix’s Global Diplomacy, The `Roseanne’ Revival; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Tune out Nickelodeon in Kid TV’s Worst Year; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix cloud executive Yury lzrailevsky exits – The Information; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.7B; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam –

