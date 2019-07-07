Scopus Asset Management LP Has Upped Caterpillar Del (Call) (CAT) Stake; Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Sentiment Is 1.05

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 161 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 153 trimmed and sold holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 56.77 million shares, down from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Old Dominion Freight Line Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 138 Increased: 114 New Position: 47.

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (CAT) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scopus Asset Management Lp acquired 50,000 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (CAT)'s stock declined 4.36%. The Scopus Asset Management Lp holds 100,000 shares with $13.55M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) now has $77.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.49. About 3.07 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500.



Among 4 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Caterpillar had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Friday, March 15 report. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Atlantic Securities downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Connecticut-based Webster Bancorp N A has invested 0.36% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Lifeplan Fincl Gru owns 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hennessy holds 0.12% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 19,100 shares. Diversified Trust Communications accumulated 0.02% or 2,607 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 66,140 shares. Rothschild Corp Il holds 0.09% or 5,481 shares. Aull And Monroe Mngmt stated it has 2.24% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Primecap Co Ca accumulated 9.35 million shares. Charter Tru invested in 85,737 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Moreover, United Asset Strategies has 0.06% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,886 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.33% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 455,452 shares. Smithfield Trust Com holds 3,795 shares. North Star Asset holds 0.05% or 4,601 shares.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $150.04. About 159,773 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500.



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company has market cap of $12.15 billion. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. It has a 19.5 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 7.04% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.99 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.41 million for 17.61 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.88% EPS growth.