Scopus Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Visa (V) by $11.70 Million as Valuation Rose; Jasper Ridge Partners LP Increased Its Service Now (NOW) Stake by $11.53 Million

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 525,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.00 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $178.09. About 4.39M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $260.76. About 814,368 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 305,000 shares to 406,531 shares, valued at $43.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 300,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,149 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (Put) (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Management Ltd Llc owns 4,959 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Charter Co has 0.46% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Foster Dykema Cabot And Com Inc Ma has invested 2.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Harding Loevner LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Crestwood Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 4.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 45,900 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe owns 1.1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6,498 shares. Assetmark owns 3,754 shares. Bartlett Communication Ltd holds 0.03% or 4,191 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc has 4,479 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited has 28,942 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lau Assocs Limited holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,746 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1.08 million were accumulated by Rathbone Brothers Pcl. Accuvest Advsrs holds 8,729 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.13 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 149,320 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 1,780 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Co holds 49,876 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx owns 0.7% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 8,305 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.01% or 10,273 shares. The California-based Whittier has invested 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has 0.1% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Champlain Invest Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Strategic Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, West Oak Capital Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited has 0.12% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 4,177 shares. Riverpark Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 2.11% or 37,502 shares.