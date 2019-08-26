Scopus Asset Management LP Has Raised Position in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by $13.26 Million; Jlb & Associates Cut Its Position in Kellogg (K) as Stock Price Declined

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Kellogg (K) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 12,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 37,171 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 50,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Kellogg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 970,482 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 151.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 281,935 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.00M, up from 111,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 335,371 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 5%-7%; Had Seen 4%-6%; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 1.08M shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $13.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,000 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.48 million activity. Shares for $68,210 were bought by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2. On Thursday, August 1 the insider La Force Andrew Hudson III bought $276,160.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,968 shares to 15,879 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.