Scopus Asset Management LP Has Raised By $46.22 Million Its Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stake; PEUGEOT SA ORD FF35 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (PEUGF) SI Increased By 1.63%

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) stake by 858.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scopus Asset Management Lp acquired 195,000 shares as Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)’s stock rose 3.31%. The Scopus Asset Management Lp holds 217,717 shares with $51.60 million value, up from 22,717 last quarter. Teledyne Technologies Inc now has $10.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $277.21. About 110,709 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 21.49% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – ITS TELEDYNE ISCO BUSINESS UNIT RECEIVED ORDER FROM KUWAIT MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 26/03/2018 – Teledyne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the lndustry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q Net $66.5M; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION; 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show; 12/04/2018 – Teledyne Imaging Receives Gold and Silver Awards from Vision Systems Design; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract

PEUGEOT SA ORD FF35 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) had an increase of 1.63% in short interest. PEUGF’s SI was 387,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.63% from 381,400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3876 days are for PEUGEOT SA ORD FF35 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PEUGF)’s short sellers to cover PEUGF’s short positions. It closed at $23.81 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Teledyne Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) A Financially Strong Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teledyne e2v’s Emerald 67M, Ultra-high Resolution Image Sensor Now Available – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Henry Singleton Would Love Twilio Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M: Selling Cheap To Buy Expensive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.08 million activity. 6,106 shares were sold by DAHLBERG KENNETH C, worth $1.39M. $1.83M worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was sold by MEHRABIAN ROBERT on Friday, January 25. VON SCHACK WESLEY W had sold 10,000 shares worth $2.26M on Friday, February 1. MILLER PAUL DAVID sold $2.26M worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) on Thursday, February 7. The insider Bobb George C III sold 6,000 shares worth $1.35 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs reported 0% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 1.44M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 26,003 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Moreover, Pnc Grp Inc has 0% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 6,392 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). 690,272 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Bryn Mawr Trust invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Etrade Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.05% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 7,300 shares. Sg Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.53% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 81,663 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Mngmt Limited has 0.14% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Howe & Rusling owns 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 362,642 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Snyder Mgmt Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 237,766 shares.