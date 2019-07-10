Scopus Asset Management LP Has Lowered Ferro (FOE) Stake; Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) Sentiment Is 1.29

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased Ferro Corp (FOE) stake by 60.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 1.08 million shares as Ferro Corp (FOE)’s stock declined 8.41%. The Scopus Asset Management Lp holds 700,000 shares with $13.25 million value, down from 1.78 million last quarter. Ferro Corp now has $1.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 191,998 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 25.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 19/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Chairman of Tronc; 20/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Tronc’s Chairman; Accused of Unwanted Advances; 27/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.98% STAKE IN FERRO CORPORATION; 19/03/2018 – Tronc’s Michael Ferro Retires After LA Times Sale; 26/04/2018 – FERRO REFINANCES AND EXPANDS CREDIT FACILITY TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 17/04/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – FY REVENUE 364.7 MLN ZLOTYS VS 332.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 10/04/2018 – PRICE TALK: Ferro $820m TLB’s for Reprice and Refi Due April 19; 19/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – TAKING APPROPRIATE LEGAL ADVISE TO DETERMINE FUTURE COURSE OF ACTION; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today

Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 72 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 56 sold and decreased stakes in Third Point Reinsurance LTD. The investment managers in our database now possess: 57.92 million shares, down from 59.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Third Point Reinsurance LTD in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 39 Increased: 50 New Position: 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ferro Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 3.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $39,750 was bought by SPIZZO ALLEN A. Shares for $270,640 were bought by Thomas Peter T.

Analysts await Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.44 per share. FOE’s profit will be $26.98 million for 11.42 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Ferro Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased Mastec Inc (Put) (NYSE:MTZ) stake by 113,340 shares to 200,000 valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) stake by 170,000 shares and now owns 281,935 shares. Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) was raised too.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $988.53 million. The firm underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. It currently has negative earnings.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for 153,620 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 4.20 million shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 148,850 shares. The Michigan-based Insight 2811 Inc. has invested 0.31% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.22 million shares.

