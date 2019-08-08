Scopus Asset Management LP Has Decreased Position in Visa (V) as Stock Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Decreased by $3.51 Million Its Stake

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 525,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.00M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $417.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $177.46. About 729,535 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.91M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 3.17M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 31.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (Put) (NYSE:MTZ) by 113,340 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,935 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).