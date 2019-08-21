Scopus Asset Management LP Has Decreased Position in Deere & Co (Call) (DE) by $7.95 Million as Stock Rose; Foyston Gordon & Payne Raised Its United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Stake by $2.76 Million

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (DE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $152.1. About 1.54M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 21,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 224,843 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.98 million, up from 203,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $126.68. About 1.95M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (Put) (NYSE:URI) by 130,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $18.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itt Inc by 616,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp New (Call) (NYSE:FLR).

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 91,782 shares to 183,082 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,941 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

