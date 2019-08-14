Scopus Asset Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Honeywell Intl (Call) (HON) as Valuation Rose; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Js Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (HON) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 49,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89 million, down from 149,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.98. About 3.16 million shares traded or 37.18% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 202,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Bolton was early beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook data- NYT; 23/03/2018 – Facebook fell 13 percent this week to below $160, the worst week since July 2012; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 04/04/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Statement on Zuckerberg Facebook Post on Cambridge Analytica; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK MAKING ITS TERMS & DATA POLICY CLEARER; 09/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Labaton Sucharow LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Facebook, Inc. IPO Securities Litigation; 22/03/2018 – German justice minister raises pressure on Facebook; 27/03/2018 – COMMITTEE IS CONTINUING TO WORK WITH FACEBOOK TO DETERMINE A DAY AND TIME FOR ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY- HOUSE ENERGY & COMMERCE COMMITTEE SPOKESWOMAN; 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares to 243,000 shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,572 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Cap Limited Liability Company holds 175,000 shares. Guild Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 1.16% or 177.22M shares. The New York-based Arrow has invested 1.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brinker Incorporated reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Company stated it has 26,558 shares. Parus (Uk) stated it has 388,713 shares or 20.64% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 1.29% or 39,503 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd holds 16,608 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Llc invested 1.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hound Ptnrs Lc holds 1.21 million shares. Beach Invest Management Lc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,330 shares. Whale Rock Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 3.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Coldstream Capital Mngmt, Washington-based fund reported 8,687 shares. Hartwell J M LP holds 7.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 259,688 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.89 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri reported 16,338 shares. Moreover, Menora Mivtachim Limited has 2.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,447 shares stake. Hartford Investment Mngmt Com reported 96,596 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.41% or 6,960 shares. 2,070 were accumulated by Glob Endowment L P. Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 23,085 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Chilton Invest Co Limited Com holds 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 10,283 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.53% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dt Prtn Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,305 shares. Ifrah Ser Inc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Shell Asset Communication holds 158,592 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone has 0.22% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 24,765 shares.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 250,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $56.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 354,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).