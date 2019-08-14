Scopus Asset Management LP Has Cut Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Position as Stock Rose; Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Holder Vigilant Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $761,598

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $131.54. About 216,348 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 13,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 218,470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68 million, down from 231,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 528,987 shares traded or 23.40% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC)

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (Call) (NYSE:FLR) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 142,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 9.89% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $72.21M for 10.57 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual EPS reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.42% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,457 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corp owns 713 shares. Us Financial Bank De invested in 0% or 2,989 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.04% or 7,000 shares. 59,109 were accumulated by Brandywine Glob Invest Limited Co. American Intl reported 16,816 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 4,038 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0% or 82 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 97 shares. Moreover, Art Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 13,608 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 9,370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.05% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 85,919 shares.

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.06 million for 15.42 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.