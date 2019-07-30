Scopus Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding in Deere & Co (Call) (DE) by $7.95 Million; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its J M Smucker Co (SJM) Position by $14.56 Million; Market Value Rose

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (DE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $169.42. About 691,796 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in J M Smucker Co (SJM) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 125 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,860 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 billion, up from 8,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in J M Smucker Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $113.8. About 262,963 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Review of Baking Business Expected to Be Completed by End 1Q of 2019 Fiscal Year; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Strategic Priorities Include Increased Emphasis Toward Growing Coffee, Pet, Snacking Food Businesses; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker Voluntarily Recalls Specific Lots of 2 Varieties of Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to the J.M. Smucker Co; 08/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER’S SALE OF ITS BAKING BRANDS COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION IN SALE- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Estimated Tax Benefit of $200 Million From Deal; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO.: TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON® OIL; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $55 MLN EXPECTED WITHIN FIRST THREE YEARS AFTER ACQUISITION

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.92 million for 15.02 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 57,079 shares to 357,079 shares, valued at $18.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) (NYSE:PH) by 49,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 77,791 shares. 6,758 were accumulated by Weatherly Asset Mgmt L P. 10,354 are held by Optimum Investment Advsrs. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 2.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gulf Interest Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 0.2% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 73,259 shares. 5,332 are held by Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 150 shares. Moreover, Cookson Peirce & has 0.71% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 52,984 shares. American Century owns 845,561 shares. Burns J W And Co holds 0.05% or 1,375 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru accumulated 0% or 4,034 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.25% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 3,904 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc holds 13,975 shares.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS downgrades Deere to Neutral – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Deere & Co. Soared 18.2% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) 6.3% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J.M. Smucker updates guidance at CAGNY – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in The JM Smucker, Zendesk, Sterling Construction, and Mirati Therapeutics â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.