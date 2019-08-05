Scopus Asset Management LP Has Boosted Parker Hannifin (Call) (PH) Position by $8.53 Million as Share Value Declined; South Dakota Investment Council Lowered Bp Plc (BP) Holding by $1.55 Million; Valuation Declined

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 36,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 575,345 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.15 million, down from 611,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $37.69. About 8.41 million shares traded or 41.92% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – Sputnik: British Petroleum to Buy US LNG for 20 Years Amid Struggle for EU Market; 18/05/2018 – Dmitry Zhdannikov: Exclusive: BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets.Bob Dudley speaks to Reuters about global economy a; 10/04/2018 – BP: NEED TO LET DUST SETTLE AROUND U.S. TARIFFS; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 18/05/2018 – Oil & Gas industry needs to do more on climate change – investors; 11/04/2018 – BP BP.L , SHELL RDSa.L INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING OIL, GAS BLOCKS IN GHANA – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 03/04/2018 – Poland’s PKO BP plans to pay out dividend of 0.55 zlotys per share; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q EBITDA $658M, EST. $660.1M; 21/05/2018 – Hargreaves Lansdown: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite – from Reuters; 22/05/2018 – BP invests in Israeli fast-charge battery company

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) (PH) by 99.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 49,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16M, up from 50,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $163.75. About 376,604 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valvoline Inc by 38,300 shares to 80,600 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $355,325 activity. Gentile Thomas C also sold $54,806 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Wednesday, February 13. $150,178 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) was sold by OBOURN CANDY M on Thursday, February 7.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $82.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.