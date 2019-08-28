Scopus Asset Management LP Decreased Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position; Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Shorts Down By 11.31%

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) had a decrease of 11.31% in short interest. AWI’s SI was 1.32M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.31% from 1.49M shares previously. With 471,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)’s short sellers to cover AWI’s short positions. The SI to Armstrong World Industries Inc’s float is 2.75%. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $93.21. About 146,619 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 75,000 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Scopus Asset Management Lp holds 425,000 shares with $22.61M value, down from 500,000 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $66.08B valuation. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 2.37 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $33.40 million activity. 456,000 shares were sold by ValueAct Holdings – L.P., worth $33.40M.

Among 4 analysts covering Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Armstrong World Indus has $11000 highest and $87 lowest target. $104.75’s average target is 12.38% above currents $93.21 stock price. Armstrong World Indus had 13 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Nomura. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AWI in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, June 11 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) rating on Monday, June 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $10700 target.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.54 billion. The firm produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It has a 22.98 P/E ratio. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Armstrong World Industries, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Loomis Sayles Lp holds 0.05% or 300,495 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 453,298 shares. Smithfield Tru Company has 1,583 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc owns 0.03% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 4,684 shares. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Group One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 1,084 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Omers Administration invested in 0.01% or 6,900 shares. 626,568 were accumulated by Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc. California-based First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 36,679 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Chase Invest Counsel has 0.43% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased Linde Plc stake by 62,500 shares to 302,096 valued at $53.15 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) stake by 250,000 shares and now owns 500,000 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $59’s average target is 8.28% above currents $54.49 stock price. TJX Companies had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, June 25. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 16 by Loop Capital.