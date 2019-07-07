Scopus Asset Management LP Decreased Position in Tjx Cos New (TJX) by $3.98 Million; Balyasny Asset Management Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $107.95 Million as Stock Price Rose

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 425,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.67 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 97.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 776,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,363 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 799,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 667,508 shares to 688,415 shares, valued at $14.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 8,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (Put) (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Financial Svcs Corporation holds 27,267 shares. Df Dent & Incorporated holds 0.29% or 105,673 shares in its portfolio. Halsey Assoc Ct stated it has 55,618 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Serv stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guyasuta Inv Advsr has invested 3.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eagle Asset owns 881,847 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Systematic Financial Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,100 shares. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,974 shares. Fosun Intll owns 4,265 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 102,576 are held by Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability. 73,026 are held by Culbertson A N &. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 1.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Asset Mngmt Group Inc holds 1.21% or 23,780 shares. 20,338 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Berkshire Hathaway accumulated 327,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 195,000 shares to 217,717 shares, valued at $51.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (Put) (NYSE:MTZ).

