Scopus Asset Management LP Cut Holding in Deere & Co (Call) (DE) by $7.95 Million; Osmium Partners Boosted Its Rosetta Stone (RST) Holding by $32.49 Million; Shares Rose

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (DE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp analyzed 50,000 shares as the company's stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $163.41. About 718,145 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500.

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) by 2864.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 1.55 million shares as the company's stock rose 56.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.98M, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 51,842 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 66.29% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.86% the S&P500.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 24,244 shares to 224,244 shares, valued at $18.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 262,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drexel Morgan owns 13,020 shares. First Natl Tru holds 3,491 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 176,797 shares. 19,961 were reported by Cibc World Markets. 736,466 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Gilder Gagnon Howe, a New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Barrett Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 400 shares. Invest House Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,420 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 6.48 million shares. Cullinan Associate stated it has 38,510 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 544,239 shares. Catalyst Cap Lc holds 45,000 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt reported 25,200 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 414 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.09M for 14.44 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

