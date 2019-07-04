Scopus Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Mastec (MTZ); Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Vident Investment Advisory Has Lifted Its Holding

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 76.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 36,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,376 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 47,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.65 billion market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 408.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 354,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 440,878 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.21 million, up from 86,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 600,968 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.62% or 440,878 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 24 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.02% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 910,042 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc holds 2.07% or 117,297 shares. Ellington Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability reported 1,350 shares. Int Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 162,201 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Geode Ltd accumulated 714,968 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 96,040 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Sg Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 744,288 shares for 6.53% of their portfolio.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON) by 49,368 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $15.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 33,274 shares to 122,478 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 26,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,359 shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).