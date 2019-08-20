Scopus Asset Management LP Boosted Stake in Mastec (Put) (MTZ); Lone Pine Capital Increases Position in Transdigm Group (TDG)

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Mastec Inc (Put) (MTZ) by 130.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 113,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 86,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mastec Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.84. About 574,957 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ)

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 138,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754.19 million, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $537.58. About 341,322 shares traded or 16.43% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning holds 0.01% or 670 shares. Dorsey Wright And holds 13,550 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 2,845 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt reported 530 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.07% or 1,769 shares. Citigroup owns 34,021 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc has 108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirador Capital Prns Lp reported 448 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 814 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.18% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 21,429 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 4,064 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.05% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 9,100 shares. D E Shaw Inc owns 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 1,782 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.06% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4,319 activity.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 32,100 shares to 321,396 shares, valued at $560.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 153,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.79M shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

