Scopia Capital Management LP Trimmed Prothena Plc (PRTA) Position by $48.22 Million as Shares Declined; Budros Ruhlin & Roe Stake In Exxon Mobil (XOM) Was Has Upped

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 163.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 13,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,763 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 8,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.4. About 3.24 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 4.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, down from 4.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.85% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $8.37. About 52,720 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 17/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Prothena Corporation plc And Certain Of Its Current And Former Senior Executives; 23/04/2018 – Have to give $PRTA CEO credit for calling it straight on NEOD001. It’s muerto. I got a preview of today’s decision; 23/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Prothena goes splat; 23/04/2018 – $PRTA Cardiac best response worse in drug arm vs. placebo arm: 39.4% vs. 47.6%; 24/04/2018 – Prothena plunge dents Woodford portfolio after 2017 drop; 23/04/2018 – Prothena Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by; 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q R&D Expenses $34.7M; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

