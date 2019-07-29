Scopia Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) as Valuation Rose; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Willingdon Wealth Management Lowered Stake

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 44.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 595,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 749,538 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.35M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $165.22. About 119,769 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 24/04/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Announces the Launch of 3 New Cannabidiol (CBD) Pdt Categories With Level Brands Inc; 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY; 19/04/2018 – FDA panel unanimously votes for GW Pharma’s cannabis-derived epilepsy drug; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma Wins Unanimous Recommendation From FDA Advisory Committee For Cannabis-derived Drug — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Panel Backs GW Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Drug for Epilepsy; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY SHR LOSS 26.0 CENTS; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet Syndrome; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five New Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) Patents; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizabl

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 33.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management analyzed 13,863 shares as the company's stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,122 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 41,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $72.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 2.14M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 90.48% or $1.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.68 actual EPS reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -92.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,405 shares to 6,995 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 199,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,589 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).