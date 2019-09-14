Scopia Capital Management LP Trimmed Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shareholder Westpac Banking Lifted Position by $848.98 Million as Valuation Declined

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) by 25.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.04% . The hedge fund held 3.32 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.49 million, down from 4.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Acorda Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.86. About 1.36 million shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 16/04/2018 – Acorda to Present New Data For INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder) at 70th American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – lncysus Moves Its Corporate Domicile to Delaware; 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q REV. $106.2M, EST. $131.0M; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Acorda Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acorda Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACOR); 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics Sees Ampyra 2018 Rev $330M-$350M; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. 420 Saw Mill River Rd. Ardsley, NY 10502 -; 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 50C

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 7,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 146,069 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.18 billion, up from 138,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 2.75 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE DEMONSTRATING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN HBA(1C) WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED TO EMPAGLIFLOZIN; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly CEO Says Insulin Business Continues to Do Well (Video); 14/05/2018 – Lilly to buy cancer drug developer AurKa Pharma; 14/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to buy cancer drug developer AurKa Pharma; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results from CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – SIGILON WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES & COSTS RELATED TO COLLABORATION UNTIL SUBMISSION OF IND

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. Shares for $20,067 were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 149,052 shares to 252,213 shares, valued at $19.15 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 236,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,693 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.91 earnings per share, down 1,010.00% or $1.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold ACOR shares while 34 reduced holdings.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 98,154 shares to 8.76 million shares, valued at $99.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc by 3.69M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

