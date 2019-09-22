Scopia Capital Management LP Stake in Retrophin (RTRX) Lowered as Valuation Rose; Proffitt & Goodson Increases Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26736.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 11,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 11,808 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $675,000, up from 44 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40 million shares traded or 78.00% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 330,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.88M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.04 million, down from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.08M market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 1.62 million shares traded or 129.70% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $404.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 12,341 shares to 14,922 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,243 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Inv stated it has 464,884 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt has 163,300 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co holds 0.78% or 84,791 shares in its portfolio. 34,173 are owned by Burke & Herbert Bankshares &. Haverford Tru stated it has 0.74% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.18% or 2.48 million shares in its portfolio. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 12,556 shares. Mcmillion Cap holds 2.42% or 80,362 shares. Hwg Lp owns 12,417 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,233 shares. Moreover, Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited has 1.25% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lipe And Dalton has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated stated it has 1.36% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.43% or 918,877 shares in its portfolio.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.51M shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $64.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 98,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-1.10 EPS, up 17.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $-1.34 per share. After $-0.92 actual EPS reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% negative EPS growth.