Scopia Capital Management LP Raised Its Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Position by $17.73 Million; Barclays Plc Holding in Icu Med (ICUI) Trimmed by $6.46 Million

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 401,002 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 01/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 27,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 3,863 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $924,000, down from 30,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $254.71. About 89,514 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.86 earnings per share, down 23.77% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.44 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $38.35M for 34.24 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 3,155 shares. Gam Ag invested in 0.91% or 90,000 shares. World Asset Mgmt owns 923 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 60,501 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt accumulated 125 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teton invested in 7,872 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 1,819 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regions Corporation holds 2,763 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kennedy holds 0.35% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 62,390 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc reported 0.02% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 2,902 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Co has 1,554 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 16,012 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). National Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 68,663 shares.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 148,401 shares to 391,601 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 366,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 6,107 shares. 307,100 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas. Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Sector Gamma As has invested 1.18% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Citadel Limited Com invested in 2.09M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 212,926 shares or 0% of the stock. Botty Investors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Elk Creek Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.27% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 467,537 shares. Arrowstreet Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Amer Int invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 36,336 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 681,348 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Castleark Management Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 94,102 shares. Orbimed Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.52 million shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 283,073 shares.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 3.61 million shares to 7.22 million shares, valued at $85.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 1.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.91M shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.