Scopia Capital Management LP Position in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Cut as Share Value Declined; Carderock Capital Management Cut Its Henry Schein (HSIC) Stake by $433,260

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 30,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 37,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 238,291 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Own 63% and Vets First Choice Hldrs to Own 37% of New Co; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc – HSIC; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 44.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 595,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The hedge fund held 749,538 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.35 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $160.99. About 107,605 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS PRESENTING CBD-OS PRODUCT (EPIDIOLEX) IN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING WITH FDA ON APRIL 19 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma Wins Unanimous Recommendation From FDA Advisory Committee For Cannabis-derived Drug — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – FDA panel unanimously votes for GW Pharma’s cannabis-derived epilepsy drug; 16/05/2018 – Cannabidiol Significantly Reduces Seizures in Patients with Severe Form of Epilepsy; 19/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Panel Backs GW Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Drug for Epilepsy; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five New Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) Patents; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma walks away from adcomm with unanimous support for anti-seizure med. An OK shouldn’t take long now $GWPH

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 90.48% or $1.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.68 actual EPS reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -92.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investor Ideas Potcasts, Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move July 26th: (NASDAQ: GWPH) (CSE: CURA) (CSE: OH) (NASDAQ: OGI) (CSE: CL) – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Patient Wins Aid GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GW Pharmaceuticals plc to Report Financial Results and Operational Progress for the Period Ending June 30, 2019 and Host Conference Call on August 6, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 140,800 are held by Cove Street Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ghp Investment Advsrs Inc accumulated 17,685 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru owns 2,904 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,399 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Eulav Asset invested in 0.64% or 256,200 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada stated it has 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Mercer Advisers invested in 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Manhattan Communications holds 0% or 254 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 100,852 shares. Carroll Fin Assocs Inc owns 2,068 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 27,654 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 601 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can IDEXX’s (IDXX) International Growth Drive Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Henry Schein Chairman and CEO Stanley Bergman Discusses Bridging the Health Gap at the 106th National Dental Association Convention – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Announces Acquisition of Elite Computer Italia – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Henry Schein, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 20.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.04 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $123.74M for 19.98 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $245.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communication (NYSE:VZ) by 21,275 shares to 25,455 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 3,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Gartner Group Cl A (NYSE:IT).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.