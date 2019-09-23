Scopia Capital Management LP Position in Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Cut by $7.96 Million; Air Lease (AL) Market Value Rose While Barton Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) by 25.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.04% . The hedge fund held 3.32 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.49 million, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Acorda Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.545. About 361,259 shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – ACORDA IS SEEKING MARKETING APPROVAL IN EUROPEAN UNION FOR INBRIJA; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q REV. $106.2M, EST. $131.0M; 09/05/2018 – BioClin Therapeutics, Inc., Completes $50 Million Series B Financing with Addition of New Investors; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. 420 Saw Mill River Rd. Ardsley, NY 10502 -; 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 50C; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS – ANNOUNCED THAT EMA HAS COMPLETED FORMAL VALIDATION OF CO’S MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Provides Financial and Pipeline Update for First Quarter 2018

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 14,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 552,260 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.83 million, down from 566,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 131,478 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Intersect Cap Limited Co stated it has 0.08% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Cap Mgmt Corp Va has 154,780 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Greenleaf holds 0.01% or 21,708 shares. Provident Inv Mgmt Inc holds 915,606 shares. Pathstone Family Office invested in 1,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 11,600 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd holds 36,475 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc owns 4,100 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vontobel Asset has 0.41% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1.31M shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 5,318 shares. 6,000 were reported by Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Street Corporation owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1.37 million shares. Schroder Investment Management invested in 11,094 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.76 million for 7.87 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 284,043 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $208.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 62,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold ACOR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 56.99 million shares or 3.46% more from 55.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council reported 0% stake. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.01% or 83,786 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 553,075 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 84,980 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 139,369 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.13 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 993,261 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Ser Group holds 716 shares. 482,170 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 14,900 shares. Bogle Investment Mngmt Lp De reported 0.08% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Swiss State Bank reported 88,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications reported 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Analysts await Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.91 EPS, down 1,010.00% or $1.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.65 actual EPS reported by Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.