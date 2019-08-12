Scopia Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT); Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder King Luther Capital Management Cut Holding by $14.37 Million

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 179,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.50 million, down from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.89M shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28 million, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 373,812 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 58,150 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.09M shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 538,001 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Franklin Res Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Israel-based Sphera Funds Ltd has invested 0.76% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Moore Mngmt LP reported 100,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 26 shares. First Republic Mgmt holds 0% or 9,834 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Sg Americas Limited Liability reported 7,214 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trexquant Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Company accumulated 217,807 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 55,657 shares.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 1.91M shares to 480,000 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 443,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.57% or 18,712 shares. The South Dakota-based First Savings Bank Sioux Falls has invested 1.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Barnett Inc holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Synovus Corporation has 123,603 shares. Aspiriant Lc invested in 0.02% or 3,673 shares. Diversified Tru owns 12,676 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Corp invested 1.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.05% stake. Waters Parkerson Comm Ltd Liability reported 5,029 shares. American Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 4,845 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, City Holdg has 0.76% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 74,268 are owned by Cwm Llc. The California-based Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.78% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) by 124,304 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $62.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,626 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.22 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.