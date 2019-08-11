Scopia Capital Management LP Lowered Prothena Plc (PRTA) Stake; Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI)’s Sentiment Is 1.72

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) stake by 87.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 4.02 million shares as Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA)’s stock declined 7.42%. The Scopia Capital Management Lp holds 600,000 shares with $7.28 million value, down from 4.62 million last quarter. Prothena Corp Plc now has $343.11M valuation. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 69,914 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: PROTHENA SEES WORKFORCE AT 63 POSITIONS AFTER REORG; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – REVISED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA : DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM; 25/05/2018 – IGNORE: PROTHENA CORP. REORGANIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Prothena Corporation (PRTA); 17/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Prothena Corporation plc And Cer; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Prothena; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 23/04/2018 – $PRTA halting development of NEOD001, stock indicating down ~60%. MW was first to question drug’s efficacy in June last year

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 55 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 32 cut down and sold stock positions in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. The funds in our database now own: 10.10 million shares, up from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Hometrust Bancshares Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 25 Increased: 38 New Position: 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 22,131 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 90 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Bessemer Group Incorporated owns 63 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,274 are owned by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Northern Tru reported 485,034 shares stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 277,998 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 11,061 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 38,830 shares. Ecor1 Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 726,519 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). 45 are owned by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Invesco reported 62,327 shares stake. Group One Trading LP has 5,727 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. The company has market cap of $453.74 million. The Company’s deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. It has a 17.28 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 6.84% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. for 226,236 shares. Private Capital Management Llc owns 487,123 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradice Investment Management Llc has 1.6% invested in the company for 829,856 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 1.47% in the stock. Fsi Group Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,741 shares.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.23. About 19,426 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) has declined 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group

